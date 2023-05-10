KwaZulu-Natal MEC denies that he drove himself and wrecked a state car in an accident along the N3

Pietermaritzburg – KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, has denied allegations doing the rounds in the corridors of the ANC and the provincial government that he wrecked a State car. It has been alleged that Hlomuka who is also the ANC’s deputy provincial secretary, took one of the State cars and drove himself to an unknown destination.

MECs, mayors and Speakers, among other political office bearers, are not permitted to drive State cars, but they rely on their official drivers. During the alleged trip, Hlomuka is said to have lost control of the State vehicle and crashed it. There are also allegations that the accident was not officially recorded and it was kept away from the public and the department.

“It is suspected that he took the car and drove alone to do some unknown private business and then the accident happened. “This matter is being spoken about in hushed tones within Hlomuka’s department and ANC corridors,” a source told IOL. However, Hlomuka’s department spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, denied that it was Hlomuka who was driving.

He said Hlomuka was on official business and he was not driving the car and the accident was duly registered. “We can confirm that there was an accident involving the MEC's convoy. “The MEC was from his work responsibility and the vehicle got involved in a pile-up of three vehicles on the N3. It is believed that the first car hit a stray cow on the freeway.

“The MEC’s vehicle was driven by a VIP protector… and the MEC was an occupant inside the vehicle. “It is however incorrect to suggest that the MEC was the one driving at the time of the accident. We also find it malicious to suggest that the MEC tried to conceal the accident. “The accident was duly reported and an accident report was registered with the police as per the norm,” Ncalane said.