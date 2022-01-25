KZN ANC elective conference: ANC Women's League officially nominates Nomusa Dube-Ncube to take on Sihle Zikalala

Durban - Nomusa Dube-Ncube's bid to take over as the next provincial chairperson got a major endorsement when on Monday the provincial ANC Women’s League officially announced her as its preferred candidate. The KwaMashu-born Dube-Ncube is the current MEC for Finance (and also ANC KZN treasurer) and when she suddenly moved from the "super" Department of Economic development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in November 2020, it was claimed that it was a move aimed at politically weakening her ahead of the bruising contest for party power two years later.

Before the league's endorsement, Dube-Ncube's name had been doing the rounds for weeks in what was believed to be her lobbyists testing the waters before officially fielding her. On the endorsement by the ANCWL in the province, Dube-Ncube was seconded to have Nomagugu Simelane (current MEC for Health) as her deputy, Bongi Sithole-Moloi (current MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development) as the deputy provincial secretary and Peggy Nkonyeni (currently MEC for Transport) as the provincial treasurer. The league's resolution comes after a meeting of its provincial executive committee (PEC) held over the weekend. In a post statement of the meeting, it grudgingly congratulated the five ANC KZN regions that had successfully managed to convene conferences to elect leadership structures.

"However, the ANCWL was not pleased with women representation in the top five positions of regional leadership structures. It cannot be correct that in the organisation as big as the ANC only deem women leadership adequate to occupy only one position in the top five structure. The ANC has always emphasised equal representation in its structures and this must be reflected in the upcoming regional conference. This can be achieved by ensuring that women are elected in the top five not as a favour but because of their capabilities. "As branches of the ANC nominate who will represent them in the top five structures of the upcoming regional conferences, it would be more appropriate to consider women leadership, not only in position treasure and deputy secretary which has become a trend in our regions. The PEC cited that women's emancipation requires a prolonged strategy that will address women's political, social and economic needs. Our multi-pronged strategy shall start by addressing the shortages of women leadership in the structures of the movement from branches, regions, provincial and national," the statement read. It then threw its weight behind Dube-Ncube and her team of women.

"The PEC believes that the regions that are yet to hold conferences in the province should be trend-setters in the ANC. The PEC believes that at least in the top five leadership in the region, two positions should be occupied by women leaders. "Equally, the ANCWL PEC pronounce itself on the ANC leadership in the province by preferring comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube to contest for chairperson position in the ANC, Cde Nomagugu Simelane as deputy chair, Cde Bongi Sithole-Moloi as deputy secretary and Cde Peggy as treasurer, respectively," it said. In justifying the nomination which comes even before the process is officially opened, the league said it had long resolved that there was a need to focus on addressing the shortage of women in leadership positions and tackling gender-based violence, starting from within the ANC.