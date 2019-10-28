The ANC in Kwa-Zulu Natal says it is shocked by the attempt to kill whistleblower Thabiso Zulu on Saturday evening in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - While the blame game on who should provide security for whistleblower Thabiso Zulu continues, the ANC in Kwa-Zulu Natal says it is shocked by the attempt to kill him on Saturday evening in Pietermaritzburg. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said they believed that political killings and violence in the province has subdued and the latest attempt was worrisome.

"We're very concerned about this situation because we thought that we had now stabilised as a province. We thought we had reached a point where issues of this nature are no longer there," said Zikalala in a statement on Monday.

Zikalala then promised an urgent intervention to deal with this matter and that support and protection will be provided to Zulu. He said the ANC in the province will be engaging with the relevant authorities to process such an intervention.

Zikalala added that the attack on Zulu undermines the ANC's efforts to bring about stability in the province.