KZN ANC Women’s League ‘thrilled’ as Zandile Gumede gets back to work

Johannesburg - The ANC Women’s League in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the Integrity Committee’s decision to allow former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede to return to work, both in the KZN Legislature and in the ANC. Gumede, who serves as an MPL, was given the greenlight return to party work as well as at the provincial legislature on Tuesday. Gumede is a corruption accused in the R430m Durban Solid Waste tender which is taking place at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court. She is charged alongside suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, and his wife, Bagcinele, and senior ANC councillor Mondli Mthembu. Last week, her case was postponed until March next year. ANCWL KZN provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela said they welcomed the decision to reinstate Gumede.

“We appreciate the decision of the Integrity Committee after Comrade Zandile has subjected herself through all processes of the movement, and we have been vindicated as the ANCWL in KZN that Cde Zandile is innocent until proven guilty by the Court of Law.

“We are thrilled that this decision has cleared the way for her to be elected in party structures again,” said Gabela.

Gabela said the women’s league believed Gumede would ‘make a valuable contribution to the Legislature’.

On Tuesday, in an interview with eNCA, ANC KZN spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, said Gumede appeared before the committee in October and the members welcomed her appearance as she was open during her engagement with them.

He said the committee also took into cognisance that Gumede's fraud case has been going on for almost more than a year without any conclusion.

Based on their engagement with her as the Integrity Committee, they are of the view that her membership of the ANC Regional Task Team in eThekwini and her membership of the Provincial Legislature be reinstated.

Meanwhile, last week in court, Magistrate Dawn Somaroo warned that should the State fail to hand over a forensic report and all related information to the lawyers of the accused, that there would be an inquiry to get answers and one of the possible scenarios would be to strike the matter off the roll.

IOL