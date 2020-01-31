Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says the party’s new online membership system has been fraught with challenges as the party attempts to hold outstanding regional conferences before the end of March.
The party is expected to hold four regional conferences, with eThekwini, Moses Mabhida, Lower South Coast and General Gizenga (previously KwaDukuza) regions all expected to elect new leadership structures before the end of the first quarter of this year.
The new electronic online system was introduced by the party as it tried to grapple with issues of gatekeeping that had plagued it for many years.
It said that the modern, online membership system had been put in place to speed up the delivery of membership cards and enable the renewal of membership.
However, the new system has not been without its own challenges as the party tries to get to grips with its intricacies as it migrates membership from the old system.