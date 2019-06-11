Durban - The ANC Women’s League in KwaZulu-Natal has thanked former minister Bathabile Dlamini for her dedication in fighting causes for women and the issue of 50/50 gender representation in Cabinet.

Dlamini announced on Tuesday that she would be resigning from Parliament in a strongly worded eight page letter to the ANC’s general secretary Ace Magashule. The ANC in Parliament confirmed her resignation.

The Office of the CW confirms the resignation of former Minister for Women in the Presidency, comrade Bathabile Dlamini, as an ANC Member of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/hccyiG7SE3 — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) June 11, 2019

The KZN ANCWL thanked Dlamini, who hails from Pietermaritzburg, the capital city of KZN. The ANCWL released a statement commending the former social development minister for empowering women within the ANC and in the country.

“As the ANCWL in KwaZulu-Natal we would like to thank Cde Bathabile Dlamini for her dedication to the women’s cause in South Africa and for representing the Women’s League in Parliament. The role played by Cde Dlamini over the years must never be underestimated, she played an important role fighting for women’s rights as a result during her tenure one of the great achievements included realisation of the 50/50 representation of women in Cabinet,” said ANCWL provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela.

Gabela said the KZN ANCWLwas hopeful Dlamini would be moved to the ANC headquarters in Luthuli House, where they hoped she would play a meaningful role in the motherbody and within the ANCWL.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the other women who have served in government, we appreciate their hard work and dedication and wish them luck in their future endeavours,” said Gabela.

Dlamini’s resignation follows that of other former ministers who were snubbed when President Cyril Ramaphosa trimmed his cabinet. Other former ministers to resign include former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, former Home Affairs Minister Siyabonga Cwele, former Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa, former Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu, former State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba and former Human Settlements Minister Nomaindia Mfeketo.

The former minister who did not return to Parliament as they were not re-elected as MPs in the May elections include former Trade and Industries Minister Rob Davies, former Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti, former Justice Michael Masutha and former Agriculture Minister Senzeni Zokwana. - Additional reporting by Mayibongwe Maqhina

Politics Bureau