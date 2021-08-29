KZN and Gauteng lootings: Two more suspected unrest ’instigators’ nabbed

Durban - Two more suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in the July unrest that erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month. Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the duo, aged 35 and 36, were nabbed on Saturday in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal respectively.

They face charges of incitement to commit violence. “It is alleged that the KZN suspect, a 35-year-old man, was involved in the incitement of public violence through social media and other platforms during the period of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal. “As a result, Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was broken into and criminal activities such as theft of goods occurred. During the incident, the mall was set alight by the suspects.

“The search and arrest warrants were authorized and executed yesterday,” said Mogale. He is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Mogale also said the female suspect from Gauteng was arrested in Leondale.

“Meanwhile the Gauteng suspect, who is a 36-year-old woman who operated as Sphithiphithi Evaluator at African Soil with a followership of 59 900 people was arrested yesterday, during a search and seizure operation in Leondale which resulted in the confiscation of exhibits for further investigation.” She is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday. According to Mogale, investigations against those who incite, instigate or conspire with others to commit crime including public violence are continuing.