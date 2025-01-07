KZN and Mpumalanga not sending branches to Jan 8 rally

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has joined Mpumalanga province in declaring that it will not send branches to the party’s 113th birthday celebration in the Western Cape. This was confirmed by the provincial party spokesperson Mafika Mndebele on Tuesday. Ndebele said the party in the province had not planned to bus people to the rally, however supporters can make their way to Cape Town if they wish.

He cited the possibility of road accidents as a reason to not bus people from the province as they will travel 1600 km to get to Cape Town, adding it will be irresponsible for the party to take such risk and pack people in buses. Mndebele who is a member of the provincial legislature said he paid for his flight to and accommodation in Cape Town because the party was not paying the costs for any party member to attend the rally. The ANC will hold this year’s birthday celebration on Saturday in Khayelitsha in Cape Town.

In a statement issued by the party provincial leadership in Mpumalanga, it said after careful consideration it had withdrawn its decision to send branches to the Western Cape. Although the party cited the small capacity of the Mandela Park stadium in Khayelitsha, it said it would rather focus on the preparations for its own provincial celebration scheduled for January 25. “The PEC ( provincial executive committee) has taken a decision that our branches will no longer attend the event in Cape Town, the main reason for this decision is the small capacity of the venue. In the light of this, the PEC has decided to prioritise our Mpumalanga provincial January 8 celebration,” read the statement. The provincial rally will be in Nkangala region in Kameelrivier Ga Morwe stadium.