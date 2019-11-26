The 2019 budget adjustment for KZN announced revealed that Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini will temporarily lose R4 million which was meant to renovate his several luxurious palaces. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo

Durban - KZN MEC for finance Ravi Pillay said in his budget adjustment speech that some departments asked for money to be rolled over, after failing to spend it while others scored more funds. Announcing the adjustments of the R130 billion that also saw some departments surrendering unspent funds, Pillay said the legislature of 80 MPLs was one of the entities that would receive extra funding and said the funds would be used sooner.

“Exit packages of MPLs who exited the legislature after the 2019 general elections are allocated R29.5 million with the provincial legislature receiving R27.5 in 2019/20 in this regard, and provincial treasury receiving R2 million,” Pillay said.

The spokesperson of the legislature, Wonder Hlongwa said 28 MPLs from the 5th legislature did not return and four had resigned in the 6th legislature whose term ends in 2024.

Meanwhile, delivering the adjusted budget, Pillay told MPLs that while they have R400 million in contingency reserves, the province is bracing itself for “significant and unprecedented” cuts in the coming financial year. He also warned that the water crisis faced by the province may see the provincial government adjusting its budget to face the growing crisis. He attributed the cuts in declining revenue collection and an economy in tatters.