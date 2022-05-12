KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka to take up top administration post in department

KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka is on his way out of Premier Sihle Zikalala's administration after he bagged a senior position at Cogta. He is also the ANC in KZN’s deputy provincial secretary.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hlomuka has been appointed as a Deputy Director-General of Local Government Support and Interventions Management at Cogta. Rumours of his appointment has been doing the rounds in the past few weeks, but Hlomuka remained mum. Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele confirmed his appointment when he briefed the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held this week.

Hlomuka’s appointment was announced at the tail end of the briefing along with other notable appointments discussed and approved by the Cabinet. As MEC of Cogta in KwaZulu-Natal, Hlomuka has been at the forefront of the relief efforts following the disastrous floods that ravaged the province a month ago. Among the outcomes of Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Gungubele said the R1 billion made available by the government was being used to support relief and recovery efforts, restore basic services and provide humanitarian assistance in the form of food, water, shelter, sanitation and clothing in KwaZulu-Natal.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said the process to rebuild affected areas has already started. The Cabinet also noted with concern the recent spike in Covid-19 infections in some parts of the country and urged all people to take precautionary measures to protect themselves against the virus, especially during winter. More than 10 000 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Africa in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest spike in recent months.

Story continues below Advertisment

On Wednesday, the Department of Health, said the country's cases had climbed by 10 017 with 50 new deaths reported. The Cabinet has urged more South Africans to get vaccinated and also all continue to adhere to all Covid-19 prevention protocols, including the wearing of a mask that covers both the nose and mouth, washing hands with water and soap, or using a 70% alcohol-based hand sanitiser, and keeping a safe social distance of at least one metre. Regarding the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, the Cabinet encouraged citizens receiving the R350 grant to reapply, following the introduction of new regulations governing applications and eligibility for the grant.

Story continues below Advertisment

Gungubele said the Cabinet discussed and condemned the senseless killing of women in South Africa. It welcomed the swift response by law enforcement officers in arresting suspects in connection with the death of Hillary Gardee, 28, of Kamagugu in Mpumalanga. The Cabinet also condemned the mass killing in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. “These senseless murders are a reminder that we must do more as a society to end violence and gender-based violence and femicide.