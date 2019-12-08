The 275-page document revealed irregularities in the municipality, including the appointment of senior managers without appropriate qualifications.
The municipality is the home of former president Jacob Zuma, and its mayor is IFP provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli.
Cogta, which commissioned the report, handed the report to the municipality in August.
The report revealed that the municipality might have irregularly spent taxpayers’ money on the remuneration of five officials who did not have relevant qualifications and experience to hold senior positions.