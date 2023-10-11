KZN Cogta says investigation against Chris Pappas under way, but Pappas says he has not heard anything from the department

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance (Cogta) said its investigation into allegations of nepotism and corruption against Chris Pappas was already under way. However, Pappas, the hugely popular Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor of Umngeni (Howick) local municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands said he was yet to hear from the department.

The department announced its intention to probe Pappas two weeks ago, following allegations of corruption and nepotism levelled against him. The allegations were first made on social media by a faceless account early last month. The allegations are that Pappas favoured his former partner Jean Pierre Prinsloo for tourism funding and tenders in the municipality. However, the municipality and the DA have vehemently denied the allegations, saying everything was above board.

Pappas, who is the DA’s premier candidate for next year’s provincial and national elections, has dared the department's MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi to bring it on. On Tuesday the department told IOL that the probe had begun. This was after it was claimed that the department was “dithering”, fearing that it could be challenged in court and left with an egg on its face. “In accordance with our recent media statement, the department is investigating the allegations against Mayor Cllr Christopher Pappas of Umngeni Municipality.

“The investigation is currently in progress, and at this stage, it is impossible to determine the exact duration of the time frame. “The investigation's scope of work, the allegations to be examined, and the involved processes will determine the investigation's duration,” the department said in a response sent to Pappas. The department stressed that it was important to follow all processes and accord Pappas ample time to respond to the allegations.

“It is important to note that the department is following all due processes, which include offering Mayor Pappas the opportunity to present his side of the story or provide his version regarding the allegations. “We assure you that once the investigation reaches its conclusion, the department will provide a statement regarding the matter in accordance with the findings,” the department added. But Pappas said the department was yet to contact him and vowed that he would challenge it, should it try to abuse processes.

“As the mayor and the accused, I await all investigations that are aimed at transparency, fairness and adherence to the law. “I will not allow Cogta to use the issue as a political weapon as we have seen them do in other municipalities. “However, I am willing to comply with all legitimate requests,” he said.

Pappas added that the department was alerted of the matter long ago and it never responded. “The information and conflict of interest were sent to Cogta months ago. We never received a response and the matter went dead.” [email protected]