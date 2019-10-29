Durban - Northern KwaZulu-Natal communities have been requested to use water sparingly after Mhlathuze Water Board’s revelation that water at its two major dams was running low.
Mhlathuze supplies water to the communities and industries of King Cetshwayo, Zululand and UMkhanyakude district municipalities.
“The Goedertrouw Dam which is Mhlathuze Water’s main water source for the greater Richards Bay area is currently sitting at below 40.83%, and has not fully recovered from the drought which ravaged the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal five years ago. The Pongola Poort Dam in Jozini is at 58.74%,” read the statement issued by the Mhlathuze Water Board on Tuesday.
The call came soon after Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu had this week announced water restrictions due to the drought crisis that had hit Gauteng, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape. She said the situation was caused by the higher temperatures and low rainfall.
“We are experiencing high temperatures and increased demand for water, however, we are also experiencing very low rainfall.