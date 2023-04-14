KZN Department of Sports, Arts and Culture defends spending R4m grant on three-day music festival

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has defended the now controversial three-day music festival where it is alleged most of the money went to booze which was allegedly served in abundance. The department said a large portion of the grant went to paying the 98 artists who came from genres like gospel music, maskandi and hip-hop, among others.

The department was responding to a query from IOL which was tipped off by an insider that the reason why the money ended up being spent on booze was that they were trying not to forfeit the grant. UPDATE: Apparently, this is the resignation letter the former KZN MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Amanda Bani-Mapena, sent to ANC KZN Provincial Secretary, Bheki Mtolo. pic.twitter.com/STTnDZcBZU — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 14, 2023 The R4 million grant focuses on the growth and sustainability of the creative industry in the country and it is provided by the national department of sports, arts and culture.

WATCH: This is one of the glamorous parties where a significant portion of the R4 million from KZN department of sport, arts, and culture was haphazardly spent. The money is an empowerment grant from the national department. If not used by April 1 every year, it is forfeited. pic.twitter.com/yJpCWTkdkc — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 14, 2023 One of the conditions is that it should be spent before 1 April of every year. If not spent, it is forfeited and it may never be received again as it is given to provinces that were able to spend it and account accordingly. In 2022 the same grant was used to stage what was called the Signature Event at Ugu sports and leisure in Margate - another controversial event which was hurriedly launched and staged.

It was announced the event would be an annual one on the south coast of the province where little is happening in terms of music festivals. However, an informer within the department said they encountered challenges and the event was moved to the Durban ICC. “The department was resigned to losing the lucrative grant, however, at the last minute, we were told that there will be a three-day festival where the money would be used.

“The way things like procurement were done raised suspicions that it was about to be looted. “Indeed it appears that it has been looted and some officials have received kickbacks,” the source told IOL. Among the issues that were raised was that the event was not properly marketed so as to have people attend it.

“It was clear that they were not worried about those marketing issues and related stuff. “To them, it was about having the money spent and sending a report to the national department,” the source added. After coming under fire for days, the department came out and defended it to IOL via a statement.

“A total of 98 artists performed during the three days representing different genres, including house, hip-hop, amapiano, gqom, kwaito, Afro-soul, maskandi, RnB, gospel, jazz as well as DJs, production crews and creative industry personalities. “Over 70 crafters, book-sellers, writers, painters, fashion designers and food cuisines from different cultural backgrounds exhibited their work. “In total, approximately R3,4 million directly benefited the artists. Other related expenses like venue hire will be finalised when payment processes are concluded,” it said.

In the same statement the department defended the event held at The Views in Durban where it is alleged that guests had vouchers for R6000 to spend on booze. “The event held at The Views in Morningside, was for performing artists in the house, hip-hop, amapiano, gqom and kwaito genres. “Because of safety and security measures, especially due to the size of the venue, guests were issued with tags for access and meals.

“The department refutes the allegation that the event was a waste of funds, emphasising its dual mandate to develop artists and provide marketing opportunities and audience development. “This mandate directs the department to seek ways for artists to gain meaningful audience exposure and coverage. “The KZN DSAC (department of sports, arts and culture) remains committed to supporting the creative community and maintaining the highest levels of transparency.