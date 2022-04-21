KZN floods: ANC warns against those planning to line their pockets with relief funds

Cape Town - The ANC has warned against anyone stealing funds meant for flood relief in KwaZulu-Natal, saying that law enforcement agencies must act against those involved in corruption. ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Thursday that they would not allow any person to get their hands on the public funds for disaster management in KZN.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that R1 billion will be used in relief measures in the province. Various departments have also committed to put in extra money for the province. “No one is going to be allowed to use public resources meant to provide relief for their own end. No one is going to be allowed to do that. We have said to our MPs, our councillors, that they must actually play a watchdog role on those resources as they are being disbursed because we are not going to allow the conduct of individuals to give the ANC a bad name.

“Those who are found to be in the wrong, law enforcement agencies must act immediately. Just as we are dealing with these issues of relief in KZN, the first question that came out was whether comrades are not going to coalesce around those disaster funds and line their pockets,” said Mabe. He said that during flooding in January this year in KZN, funds were used for relief measures, but it was not on the same scale. He said that this time the floods had been on a far bigger scale. “Our president said the auditor-general and all other relevant bodies must provide the necessary oversight to make sure the funds do not go to waste,” said Mabe.