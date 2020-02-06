Durban - The KwaZulu Natal government wants to have continuous say in troubled municipalities in order to ensure that they don’t collapse once an administrator has left.
This is amid violent service delivery protests in several municipalities in the province.
The change of strategy was announced by the province’s premier, Sihle Zikalala on Thursday in Richards Bay. He said the resolution came out of a provincial cabinet meeting held on Wednesday in Pietermaritzburg.
According to Zikalala, the province has to date a total of nine municipalities under administration. Among them is Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg), Mooi Mpofana and Abaqulusi (Vryheid).
“The Provincial Executive Council directed that heads of provincial government departments visit all municipalities under administration to provide support in line with provision of Section 154 of the Constitution, which requires provincial and national government to support municipalities.