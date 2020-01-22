Johannesburg - The Zondo commission has heard how tender processes were circumvented by officials at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health to ensure that a Western Cape water purification supply company was awarded millions of rand worth of tenders.
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) forensic investigator Trevor White appeared at the inquiry for a third day on Wednesday and shifted his focus on PWC’s investigation into tender irregularities at the KZN Department of Health.
White first tackled the questionable awarding of a water purification tender to Intaka group in 2006. He said during that year there were questions about the quality of water being supplied at two hospitals, Rietvlei Hospital and Appelsbosch Hospital).
He said an article in the Sowetan newspaper in September 2006 had sparked concerns and led to the Department of Health testing the water at both hospitals.
He said the results of the KZN Department of health report confirmed that there was nothing wrong with water and the issue was that they were discoloured but were safe to consume. He said the head of the department was sent the report.