KZN legislature deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe to be buried on Saturday

Durban: Deputy speaker in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and ANC KZN provincial executive committee member, Mluleki Ndobe, will be laid to rest on Saturday at his ancestral home in Umzimkhulu, on the south coast.

The 45-year-old, who once served as the deputy provincial secretary of the ANC, died last Friday. An inquest docket has been opened.

While most details about his funeral would be tabled for the public during a press conference on Thursday, all indications are that Ndobe would get a state funeral of category two (official provincial funeral).

In a statement announcing the press briefing scheduled for Thursday, Nomusa Phungula, the spokesperson for KZN legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce, said full details about the category of the funeral would be known on the day.

“The briefing will among other things deal with the type of the funeral service, access to the funeral venue, media accreditation and the broadcast,” Phungula said in a statement.