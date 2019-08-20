File picture: Pexels

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka has condemned the assassination attempt on uKhahlamba Municipal Speaker Sthembiso Zulu. In a statement, the MEC said reports received indicate that the speaker was shot at while on the way home from work. The municipal vehicle he was using was shot at eleven times. The Speaker escaped with minor injuries.

Hlomuka has expressed shock at the apparent assassination attempt and said that the recent spate of violence directed at public representatives in municipalities must stop.

"We are dismayed at the news of an attempt on the life of yet another councillor in the province, shortly as the province is still licking its wounds following the brutal assassination of Councilor Mthembeni Majola from Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality in the same district.

“It pains me to even try and understand what could cause people to embark on such a senseless deed against a representative of our people. This is indeed shocking. We are finding this difficult to comprehend,” said Hlomuka.

"Violence against councillors is becoming a disturbing trend which requires urgent attention. We call on all our people to be in the forefront of protecting our councillors. Violence is deplorable and must be universally condemned."

Hlomuka expressed the hope that the law will take its course and that the perpetrators of the attack will be apprehended soon and brought to justice.

African News Agency (ANA)