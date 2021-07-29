KZN premier declares State of Disaster following civil unrest

DURBAN – THE KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has declared a provincial state of disaster in the province due to the magnitude of the damage caused by the recent civil unrest. The resolution was taken during a Provincial Executive Council (PEC) meeting, chaired by Premier Sihle Zikalala following deliberations on the state of the province after the civil unrest.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of people looted shops, businesses, malls and warehouses in the province when #FreeJacobZuma protests turned violent. The PEC received a detailed progress report as most of the organs of state have conducted their preliminary assessments to determine the magnitude of their damages and cost implications. “The current estimated costs of damages and relief required for the sector departments is R1 534 026 832.96 whereas the municipal damages require R47 733 460.37. The interim financial implications is R1 581 760 293.33,” Zikalala said.

The executive council also noted that the financial implications for the damages and recovery costs were still not final. It was resolved that with the work done so far, the situation is beyond the provincial and municipal capacity to deal with the cost of public riots and unrest as reported. As such, the executive council recommended to submit for classification to the national disaster management centre in terms of section 23(1)(b) of the Disaster Management Act. The declaration of a provincial state of disaster will support the reprioritisation of budgets to implement the repairs and recovery programmes. The executive council also conveyed its sincerest appreciation to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the SA National Defence Force and SAPS for their role in securing peace in KwaZulu-Natal and the country.