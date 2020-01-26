Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu-Natal Premier. Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has added his voice to the ongoing discussion on privatising financially struggling state-owned companies Eskom and the South African Airways (SAA). Zikalala, who is also the KZN ANC chair, said the state must keep the two state-owned enterprises (SOEs) despite the growing opposition calling to privatise them.

He said these companies are crucial for the development of the country at large. Zikalala was speaking in Port Shepstone on Sunday where the ANC in the province was celebrating 108 years since it was formed in Mangaung in 1912.

Zikalala also frowned at the practice of retrenching workers by struggling SOEs, with the recent round of retrenchments being announced by Telkom. He said workers should not be the first ones to bear the brunt in situations where there is a crisis.

In his address to about 6000 party faithful at UGU Sport and Leisure Centre, the fierce Zikalala also lashed at Johannesburg billionaire, Patrice Motsepe, who was captured in a video at Davos in Switzerland telling US President, Donald Trump that “Africa loves you”.