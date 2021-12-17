KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala hands over six brand new SUVs to Zulu queens

KWAZULU-NATAL Premier Sihle Zikalala handed over six brand new vehicles to the wives of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzuku’s in Ulundi on Friday. Zikalala said the vehicles bought for the queens was below R800 000 for each one of the six vehicles, in line with the prescripts of the national government.

He also said that it was important that they fulfilled everything that they had committed to do for the late king, including finalising the renovation at the palaces after disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We had agreed that we will complete purchasing cars for the queens and this is what we were delivering today. We also agreed that we’ll complete renovations in the palaces, we were also introducing contractors that will do that. “Our process was disrupted first by Covid, but secondly by allowing the royal household to go through the process of mourning and all of that.

“We have committed ourselves to continue supporting the royal house… What we withdrew is not the support to the royal house per say, but we withdrew the budget for events that normally take place for now, because of the ongoing issue of the process of appointing the king, which is still sub judice for now. “So, we are not going to support events but we are going to continue looking after all the palaces, as we were doing during the time of the late king,” he said. The Queen Mother Mavis MaZungu was at hand to receive a Toyota Fortuner with the five other surviving queens, who were the recipients of Toyota Prados.