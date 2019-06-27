KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala shortly after taking the oath of office. File picture: MotshwarI Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal government has saved more than R2.5 million by conducting the opening of the provincial parliament at the provincial parliament buildings instead of hiring a privately-owned venue for the event, said provincial Speaker Nontembeko Boyce. For years it had been a tradition privately-owned Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg for the annual event, which is addressed by King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Talking to Independent Media soon before the king delivered his address this morning, Boyce said the parliament aimed to use the saved money for the benefit of KwaZulu-Natal people.

“We are only having 120 guests because of the size of the venue, and remember that we were having thousands of guests including the public (at the Royal Showgrounds).

“So we have cut down really on transport, meals and the venue,” said Boyce.

Among important guests was former president Jacob Zuma who was accompanied by his wife Thobeka Mabhija.

Boyce said another reason for turning to the parliament buildings at the Pietermaritzburg CBD was that the legislature had already spent huge amount of money holding the same event at the begging of the year soon after the general elections.

“We had spent more money because it was at the Royal Showgrounds and the guest list was bigger.

“We just agreed that let us minimise it and make it small so that we save money,” she said.

She said she did not have a figure of how much it costs the parliament to have the event at the Royal Showgrounds.

“There is a whole lot of areas where we are going to cut costs, but we are going to do a full media briefing on that immediately when we come back from the strategic planning,” she said.

Political Bureau