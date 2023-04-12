Durban – KwaZulu-Natal’s Arts, Sports and Culture MEC Amanda Bani-Mapena has resigned from her political role in the provincial executive after just seven months in office. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and the provincial government said Bani-Mapena resigned.

However, the ANC KZN said it had declined her request to resign as a member of the provincial legislature. News of a provincial cabinet shake-up started swirling around on Tuesday afternoon following a marathon meeting of the party’s top brass. She departed earlier on Wednesday.

Bani-Mapena, a former senior eThekwini Municipality official, who left the municipality under a cloud following tender fraud allegations, came to the office in August last year, replacing Hlengiwe Mavimbela. Mavimbela was axed shortly after the Taliban faction led by the ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma took power at a conference held in Durban. “The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal, as governing party, wishes to inform the general membership and people of this province that it has received a letter of resignation from the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, Comrade Amanda Bani-Mapena.

“After consultations with her, officials and other key stakeholders, the ANC has politely accepted her resignation as the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture. “However, the ANC has respectfully declined her resignation as the member of the provincial legislature. “‘We value her contribution since her deployment into this portfolio, especially in terms of championing programmes focusing on the promotion of our diversity and different cultures,” the ANC said in a statement.

The party thanked her for her sterling role during the traditional coronation of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini. “In particular, we will remember her hard work during the entering of the Kraal by His Majesty Isilo Samabandla Onke, King Misuzulu. “In addition, she played a critical role during the co-ordination of the coronation of His Majesty.

“During the coronation we demonstrated to the whole world that we are indeed proud sons and daughters of a united KwaZulu-Natal province. “We showed the world that we accept our diversity and that we respect different cultures and different religions and faiths,” it added. UPDATE: Following the departure of Amanda Bani-Mapena as the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has announced that COGTA MEC, Bongi Sithole-Moloi, will hold forth and keep the fires burning until a replacement is announced. @IOL pic.twitter.com/dFTza5RjF1 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 12, 2023 BREAKING NEWS: The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has finally confirmed that Amanda Bani Mapena has resigned as the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture. However, it refused to accept her resignation as a member of the provincial legislature. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 12, 2023 In a statement released on Wednesday night, Bani-Mapena said she was grateful to have served in the provincial cabinet.

“I wish to take this opportunity to inform the media and members of the public that today I am relinquishing my role as a deployed member of the executive council who was entrusted with the sport, arts and culture portfolio. “I wish to thank the ANC for affording me the opportunity and experience to use my skills to serve at that level of government. “I also would like to thank the Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, under whose tutelage I have served.

“My plaudits also go to all my colleagues in the executive council for their guidance and counsel. “I have worked well with the senior management of the department led by the able acting head of department, Dr Fikile Ndlovu, and together we have achieved a lot in a short space of time following my arrival in the department 245 days ago,” she said in her statement. [email protected]