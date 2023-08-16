A housing project worth over R134 million in oThongathi, KwaZulu-Natal, that was meant to build 248 houses for local residents has only produced 11 'unfinished' units in a space of six years. The housing project was launched by the KZN Department of Human Settlements (DHS) in 2017, with the intention to build proper houses for residents at Umbhayi Informal Settlements.

The project is yet to be completed, and the only 11 houses built, which were nearly set for completion, have now been vandalised. This was revealed by the KZN Human Settlements MEC, Sipho Nkosi, responding to written questions by Marlaine Nair, the DA's spokesperson for Human Settlements in the KZN Legislature. Nair demanded answers on the status of the incomplete and standstill project.

Talking to the project’s status, Nkosi said that the civil construction has been completed and the tender for the construction of the remaining units is in process. He stated that construction was due for completion in July 2026, however, occupation will take place in February and March 2024. Nkosi said there were disruptions by construction Mafias, but the eThekwini Municipality facilitated a meeting with the concerned parties and the matter was resolved.

According to the MEC, the project was funded by the Department's Human Settlements Development Grant (HSDG) and eThekwini’s Upgrading of Informal Settlements Grant (USDG). The DHS contributed R62 million, while USDG took out R72 million. The MEC said to date, R87 million has been spent, of which R15 million was from the HSDG allocation and R72 million from the USDG allocations. Nair said it was unacceptable that the development was far behind when the province already has a massive housing backlog.

"How the department will begin occupation in just a few months’ time remains to be seen. KZN’s Department of Human Settlements can no longer drag its heels," she maintained. She alleged there were many others facing a similar situation, but the department seemed to not care. Nair said the reply indicated that the contractor had not defaulted in any way. Nair said the provincial Human Settlements Department continued to show extremely poor results in achieving its own performance targets.

"The DA is also aware that eThekwini has not built any new houses for several years, placing it in danger of losing its implementing agent status – if it is not lost already," she added. She mentioned that people of KZN could no longer tolerate a government that does not put their needs first. "The 2024 elections will present them with the opportunity to save our province," she said.