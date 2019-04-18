Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Comair has welcomed the Labour Court temporary interdict ordering striking Numsa staff to return to work. The Labour Court reserved judgement in the case and interdicted the strike, which began at 13:00 on Thursday. The court is yet to make a final judgment on the matter.

Comair’s Executive Director of Airline Division, Wrenelle Stander said that while the company respects the right to protest, it wanted an interdict to ensure customers reached their destinations over Easter.

“We value our employees and respect their right to strike but would always prefer to reach a mutually acceptable solution. We will continue to engage the union.”

Comair had also put comprehensive contingency plans in place in case the strike had gone ahead as planned.

The dispute relates to salary anomalies for 21 employees hired prior to 2009 who are being paid higher than the agreed salary scale. Numsa represents just over 50 percent of Comair's 700 airport ground staff out of a total staff complement of 2 200.