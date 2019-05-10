File picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - The Department of Labour on Friday warned South Africans about a social media scam promising a payout of R30 000 via the department. Spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the scammers had re-created a department website through which they asked members of the public to check if their names were on a list of people entitled to withdraw the funds.

The fake site says: "Workers who have worked between 1990 and 2019 have the right to withdraw R30 000 from Ministry of Labour and Social Security South Africa".

Thejane said the country had no such ministry.

"People who get benefits from the department are those that have worked for them or are entitled to receive them," said Thejane.

"Any business of the Department is conducted in its 125 offices that are spread across the country. When in doubt visit the Department of Labour provincial offices or a labour centre to seek information," he said.

Citizens were urged not to share personal information on social media platforms.

African News Agency (ANA)