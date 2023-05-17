Minister of Labour Thulas Nxesi and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) have paid tribute to Dr Dennis George as a gentle giant who fought for the rights of the workers. Nxesi said George made a sterling contribution in the labour movement and industry over many years.

During his time as general secretary of Fedusa George fought for fair labour practices and better wages for the workers. “His passing comes at a time South Africa is reviewing its labour market policies. “It is at this moment that we recall the immersed contribution and role he played in shaping the current labour market landscaping.

“His fierce but gentle contribution echoed the desires and aspirations of the working people of this land and contributed to the better governance of the labour market. “We are reminded of his unremitting determination, he defied the powers that be, refusing to remain silent in the face of oppression, confronting systemic injustices with tenacity and bravery, and advocating for transformative change that would improve the lives of all South Africans,” said Nxesi. Fedusa also paid tribute to its former leader saying George had served the union with distinction for many years.

It said George was committed to his work and pushed the agenda of the working class from the shop floor. George, who passed away on Monday, led Fedusa for more than 20 years. The union said George rose through the ranks of Fedusa from the 1990s until he became one of its leaders.

George was selfless in his workers and protected the interest of the workers. “George’s passion for education was witnessed in how he selflessly dedicated himself while working as national training officer at Fedusa. “We later witnessed this passion when he continued with studies to complete a Master’s degree and later a PhD. His tenure as general secretary of Fedusa for over 20 years was categorised by many victories for workers which manifested in the growth of the federation.

“He also represented the organisation with excellence when serving nationally in platforms such as the National Economic Development and Labour Council, the National Skills Authority, the National Board for Further Education and Training among others. “Globally, George was actively engaged in committees at the International Labour Organisation, World Bank, International Monetary Fund and the International Trade Union Confederation, among others. “Fedusa remembers George as a committed leader of the working class, who was a great champion of worker unity, starting with collaboration between the country’s different labour formations.

“He was full of life till the very end, always with a smile on his face as he travelled to every corner of the country in service of affiliates and members alike. “During his tenure as general secretary of Fedusa, he flew the federation’s flag high, always eager to form working relationships with business, government, other unions and the media fraternity,” said Fedusa. The union said despite the challenges faced by the country George believed things would turn out for the better.

He wanted the country to succeed and ignite economic growth, said the union. George was also involved in issues of social justice, Fedusa said.