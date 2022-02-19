Labour unions Satawu, Numsa and Tawusa declare wage disputes with bus owners

Johannesburg - Three labour unions, Satawu, Numsa and the Transport and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Tawusa) have declared a wage dispute with their employers over their demand for an 11% increase for members in the road passenger sector. Satawu’s national sector coordinator Alfred Boboko said they had demanded an increase to the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council with effect on April 1, 2022, but the employers, the SA Bus Employers Association (SABEA) and Commuters Bus Employers Organisation (COBEA) were allegedly “intransigent."

“Employers have responded with the usual refrain that the increase demanded by Satawu and other labour unions is “unaffordable”, when it is workers who have suffered the most during the last two years because of the coronavirus pandemic that has decimated jobs across industries and sectors in South Africa,” Boboko said. He said the labour unions had further demanded that an incentive bonus be paid to workers who did not take leave during the given year, with the proviso that a sick note from registered Traditional Practitioners be recognised. “Though employers are opposed to this demand because they claim it will negatively affect operational productivity, Satawu considers that stance unreasonable and calls on employers to alter their stance and accede to the demand,” he said.

The unions were demanding a minimum wage increase to R10 000 a month across the board (ATB). Compulsory Industry Health Care Scheme - to be introduced. 80% employers and 20% employee contribution towards the scheme. Subsistence and Travelling Allowance - increase by ATB each night employees are required to sleep out.