Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola. File picture: ANA/Phando Jikelo

Durban - Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola had 'clarified' his stance on assisting a man jailed during the country's violent #FeesMustFall protests, according to the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services. Lamola was criticised earlier this week when he said on social media he would assist convicted protestor Kanya Cekeshe to obtain a presidential pardon, after Cekeshe's bail bid was denied.

Cekeshe was convicted of malicious damage to property for, among other things, torching a police vehicle during the protests. He is appealing the conviction and the denial of his bail bid.

The justice and correctional services committee’s media officer, Rajaa Azzakani, said Lamola told members that he had on previous occasions indicated he was looking at what type of assistance students involved in the protests were receiving.

“I made it clear there is no blanket amnesty. Everyone must apply. We made the same offer to Kanya Cekeshe. He has since applied for leave to appeal, so any presidential pardon application cannot happen at this stage. We remain available to assist any of the Fees Must Fall protesters,” Lamola told the committee.