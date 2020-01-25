Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola oversaw the handover ceremony at the Cato Manor Museum as the remains of the men were given to their families.
Thembinkosi Schoolboy Mthembu, Fanozi Brian Mgubungu, Msayineke Daniel Khuzwayo, Sililo Joseph Miya, Payiyana Dladla, Mahemu Goqo, Maqandeni Lushozi, Thompson Chamane and Mhlawungeni Joe Khuzwayo were hanged in September 1961 following accusations that they were behind the murders of nine apartheid police officers in January 1964.
Their arrests had come after a raid in an informal residential area of Cato Manor where police officers had been stoned and stabbed during clashes with residents who had objected to the raid.
Of the several people who had been arrested, 10 were eventually sentenced to death, with one successfully appealing the sentence, while the other nine’s appeals were rejected.