Lamola reveals shocking sexual offences court case backlog of over 80%

THE increase in sexual offences backlog cases to 15 605 on the court rolls as at December 31, 2021, has prompted the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to draft a Backlog Reduction Framework. This emerged in a response by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola to a parliamentary question from DA MP Werner Horn, who asked for the total number of cases of sexual offences on the backlog roll of the criminal courts as at the end of January 2021 and January 2022, respectively.

In his response, Lamola said the total number of backlog sexual offences cases as at March 31, 2021 was 12 557 cases, equalling 52.1%. “The total number of backlog sexual offences cases as at December 31, 2021 stood at 15 605 cases, which equals 81.4%,” Lamola said. Horn said these shocking figures revealed how the country’s justice system was failing sexual offences victims.

“This figure is a massive increase from the already unacceptably high 52.1% backlog in March, 2021,” Horn said. Horn said while President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC made bold pronouncements about tackling gender-based violence and femicide and prioritising the prosecution of sexual offences, the vast majority of victims of these crimes wait for justice that might never come. “With a backlog as large as this, the hope of achieving timely justice for sexual offences victims appears vanishingly small,” he said.

Lamola also said in order to help reduce the backlogs, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development had consulted on the draft framework on the management of case backlogs and priority matters. He said the draft framework which was in the final stages of approval, would be submitted and consulted on with the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster for implementation purposes. Lamola said the Backlog Reduction Framework created a dedicated structure to monitor and report on the number of cases on a weekly and monthly basis to the local case-flow management committees up to the national backlog cases task team.

“The purpose of the framework is to consult on and agree on a strategy to reduce backlogs in the courts. This will include the development and adoption of the JCPS framework for the management of backlog and priority criminal cases in regional and district courts to further include the development and signature of a memorandum of understanding between all the relevant role-playing departments and entities.” Horn said the Backlog Reduction Framework that Lamola referred to as a solution to the problem of case backlogs was simply “too little too late”. “Action needs to be taken immediately. South Africans are tired of committees and task teams with plans that lead nowhere.”

He also said his party would be writing to Lamola to request him to create and implement an emergency turnaround plan to address the case backlog. “The victims of sexual offences deserve justice to be delivered in a swift and effective manner,” Horn said. [email protected]