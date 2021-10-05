Lamola wants SIU to recover R5bn stolen through dodgy PPE contracts

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has called on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to clamp down on corruption as it is pursuing billions of rand in the courts for PPE contracts irregularly awarded. This after the SIU filed 40 lawsuits to the tune of R5.1 billion in the Special Tribunal to recover from the money that was stolen through corruption.

The unit has, over the years, been cracking down on corruption in state and other departments and entities. In the annual report tabled in Parliament, Lamola said the SIU wants to recover the money stolen through PPE and to hold those behind corruption accountable. He said the government would not allow people behind the stealing of funds to go scot-free. They need to be held accountable.

“To recover money lost, the SIU has instituted 40 civil matters in the Special Tribunal to the value of R5.1 billion. ’’Through this process, the SIU seeks to have PPE contracts, which were irregularly awarded by government departments, municipalities and state-owned entities, declared unlawful and invalid, and to recover financial losses suffered by the State from those responsible,” said Lamola. The government has set up a Fusion Centre to deal with PPE corruption. This has been going on for the last few months.

The centre involves a number of law enforcement agencies clamping down on corruption in the public sector and entities. “As government, we welcome these concrete actions aimed at ensuring that those responsible for corruption are held to account. ’’While we are encouraged by this decisive action, we are nevertheless concerned that SIU findings show that people are prepared to go all out to disregard due processes and manipulate systems for selfish gains,” said Lamola.