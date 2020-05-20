Land Bank will honour financial obligations despite liquidity challenges

Cape Town - Despite liquidity challenges it faces, the Land Bank says it will honour its financial obligations and service interest on its debts.

Board chairperson Arthur Moloto said this on Wednesday when he revealed that the cash-strapped bank was in negotiations with lenders to restructure its debt and finding ways to lengthen payment terms.

Moloto made the statement when the bank and National Treasury appeared before the virtual meeting of the standing committee on appropriations.

He also said their bank sheet showed that the bank's liabilities stood at R45 billion and that almost 45% was short term funding. He said they were in talk with a consortium of lenders on their financial position.

“We are at this stage engaging with them with a view to restructuring the debt facilities, finding ways of lengthening the term. I need to emphasise that we have every intention to honour our obligations and service the interest on those debts," Moloto added.