Land expropriation committee back on agenda

Cape Town - Parliament is expected to re-establish the ad hoc committee on the expropriation of land without compensation when it holds a hybrid sitting on Tuesday.

Political parties have been involved in a wrangle over the deadline for the new committee after the initial deadline of the end of May lapsed.

At the time the ad hoc committee had still to conduct public hearings in two remaining provinces.

The Speaker, Thandi Modise, finally intervened and said the committee will complete its work at the end of November or early December.

The ANC and EFF wanted the committee to finish its work by the end of October, but other parties wanted a later deadline.