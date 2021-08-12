Land expropriation committee seeks extension to conclude work

The ad hoc committee on land expropriation could be forced to extend its deadline to finalise its work on amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without committee. This emerged on Thursday that the committee would need to complete its public participation process by September and could seek an extension until the end of October to conclude its work.

Friday is the deadline for parties and stakeholders to make submissions on the bill to amend the Constitution. Parliament had granted the committee until the end of August to conclude its work on amendments to Section 25 of the Constitution. National Assembly secretary Masibulele Xaso said the term of the ad hoc committee would have to be extended beyond the deadline of the end of August.

“In relation to section 25 the term of that committee has to be extended. This is due to public participation,” said Xaso. He said the National House of Traditional Leaders is one of the parties to make submissions to the ad hoc committee in September. He said this would then precipitate the extension of the deadline of the committee to October.