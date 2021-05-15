Land expropriation is not a black, white issue but SA issue says MP as Bill debated in parliament

Cape Town - The ad hoc committee on the expropriation of land without compensation believes it will finish its job to craft a Bill before the end of May.

This is the deadline the committee asked from Parliament when it sought an extension early this year when it could not meet the end of March deadline to conclude its work.

The committee was now in the process of deliberating on the Bill to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation clause by clause.

Chairperson of the ad hoc committee Mathole Motshekga said the issue of the expropriation of land without compensation was not a black or white issue, but a South African issue.

“We have been tasked to find solutions to the historical problem that we have. It is not about the EFF or ANC. The outcome of this process must meet the aspirations of South Africans as a whole,” said Motshekga.

MPs are now busy deliberating on the Bill to amend the constitution clause by clause and they hope to finish with the deliberations before the end of May.

This is the deadline for the committee to conclude its work.

It had a few months ago been conducting public hearings across the country. The process ended in Parliament where a number of stakeholders were invited to make oral submissions.

The committee was now working on the Bill.

