Land expropriation process deadline looming

The ANC does not believe there will be any further requests to extend the lifespan of the Ad Hoc Committee on Land Expropriation. This comes as the deadline to complete the Bill to amend section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation approaches.

The committee has been given until the end of August to conclude its work. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, said this week, she hoped there would be no further requests to extend the deadline. This after the committee had first extended its deadline from late last year to conclude the process. But when it could not finish its business, it requested further extensions.

However, Majodina said they needed to complete the process by the set deadline of August 30. “On Section 25 they are on track given the time-frames to finalise public hearings. I hope there won’t be any requests to extend the deadline beyond the end of August,” said Majodina. Recently, the ANC and the EFF had deadlocked on the issue of the custodianship of land.