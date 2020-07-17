Land Party leader's driver killed 'by bullet that was meant for him'

A leader of a political party in the Western Cape is counting his luck after his driver was killed on Thursday by a bullet that was meant for him. Land Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana said gunmen who fired bullets that killed his driver, Mandlenkosi Macebo, were actually looking for him. He said he was a target over a disputed prime land at Zwelitsha township in Hermanus, Western Cape. “There is a prime land, which we occupied with an aim of giving it to local residents, but someone who used to be my friend was bought to kill me because they wanted that 45-hectare of land, which I intended to give to local residents,” Ndzongana told Independent Media. Macebo’s murder caught the attention of social media users, who discusssed it on Facebook on Friday. He said his party had last year received majority votes from a certain party in Hermanus.

“This man was my driver, so they shot him as they thought I was there in the car,” he said.

Ndzongana said there had been several attempts on his life. He said the attacks started in September when he was attacked at his home.

“They came to my house twice in May and the second time they pointed firearms at my family, including my 2-year-old daughter, asking "where is this dog".

“By that time it's just an hour after I had left the house,” he said.

He said his would-be killers were also spotted inside his yard by security guards, then they ran away.

“They also attacked me around June in Eersterivier ,but they shot my driver (different one from the dead one) in the chest and leg, but he survived. Now they finally killed this one

“One Tuesday four guys came into my house, but the security immediately approached them, then they quickly ran away in a car,” said Ndzongana.

He said it was common knowledge that two local businessmen, which he did not name, had been baying for his blood.

“Obviously getting frustrated if they have to resort to killing innocent people because they are unable to get to their target.

“These men are cowards. They have taken the life of a young man with extraordinary integrity for no reason other than not being able to kill Mr Ndzongana.

“Mandlenkosi Macebo was an example to the youth and the community. He was successful and wanted the same for his comrades. His integrity and loyalty were unwavering,” Ndzongana said.

Western Cape police could not be reached to confirm the incident.

Political Bureau



