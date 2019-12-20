This was revealed by Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza yesterday in Pretoria, where she was updated on the implementation of the report, which was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa in July.
Didiza said despite complaints over the lack of resources regarding land reform and redistribution, the country’s fiscus would be able to handle the costs if they were used properly and efficiently.
“Our view is that creating a special fund at the moment might not be an appropriate step. If you look at the allocation in the budget of land affairs, on agriculture, which supports farmers and human settlements, we think its judicious application will actually enable us to undertake the work that we are supposed to as the government in respect of land reform,” she said.
As part of the recommendations of the panel, Didiza said her department was finalising the Beneficiary Selection Policy, which is to be used to determine those eligible to benefit from land reform.