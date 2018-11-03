Former British Prime Minister David Cameron. File picture: Richard Brian/Reuters

Johannesburg - Former UK prime minister David Cameron has slammed anti-land reform international campaigns launched by right wing groups in South Africa. Cameron, who was in the country for the Discovery Leadership Summit this week, said people keen on following the land debate in the country should rather listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Listen to what the president is saying, not what is said on Twitter,” urged Cameron.

In an interview with Independent Media on Thursday, Cameron said there was no use arguing about the land issue, but it needed to be addressed. “There is an understanding that this (land) should not be a barrier to investment,” he said.

He praised Ramaphosa for his “measured” article in the London Financial Times’ op-ed pages in August when he told the international community that accelerated land reform in South Africa was the second biggest constraint to poverty reduction and shared prosperity to secure the country’s future.

Cameron refused to speak about Brexit and US president Donald Trump during the interview despite talking openly about both issues during his address at the summit.

“I don’t share Trump’s view that America will prosper by closing itself off, said the former prime minister.”

African News Agency (ANA)