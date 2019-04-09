Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Stellenbosch - President Ramaphosa on Tuesday urged farmers to embrace change and not fear the land reform process. Addressing farmers and businesspeople in Stellenbosch, Ramaphosa said farmers should not see themselves as an island.

"We got to be part of the solution, we go to be part of change. We got to be working together. That also means we must embrace change," he said.

He was addressing his audience for the second time following his visit to the area about two years ago.

Ramaphosa said the past ought to inform how to correct things that happened in the past.

He also assured the farmers that the Constitution of the country was the best document that needed to be look at.

"It talks about the past and future. We need to recognise injustices that happened in the past and be convinced there were horrible injustices," Ramaphosa said.

"We need to work together to find solutions and solutions are not being isolationists or exclusionists and hide heads in the sand like an ostrich."

The president told the farmers and busiensspeople that the future of the country as nation was bright if all committed to say there was the problem and how to address it.

"I'm saying lets look at land reform in a positive way rather than a negative way, what is it that we can do as farmers in South Africa to address this problem," he said.

Political Bureau