Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Private landowners and some of the big mining companies have already donated large tracts of land ahead of the implementation of expropriation without compensation, the ANC says. On Sunday the governing party said the donations were important to ensure that its land expropriation without compensation plan went ahead without any major hurdles.

The party said the donations would be used for human settlement and small-scale farming.

Ronald Lamola, a member of the ANC economic transformation sub-committee, made these disclosures when the economic transformation committee was briefing the media at Luthuli House on Sunday on its plans to implement the ANC manifesto ahead of the May 8 national elections.

Lamola was responding to a question about when the ANC would implement its programme of land expropriation without compensation.

He said the expropriation process has been on the cards already.

He cited the settlement government had to undertake to ensure the smooth construction of the Gautrain railway and stations, saying that was done in terms of the Expropriation Act of 1975.

However, Lamola said since land expropriation without compensation unfolded last year, various private individuals and companies had donated land to government.

“One such donation is large tracts of land donated by one of the big companies in the mining town of Rustenburg. The land is closer to the workplaces of the land recipients and Rustenburg central business district.

“Already private companies and the Rustenburg Local Municipality have provided bulk water infrastructure, roads and electricity in the area.”

Lamola said the land donation in Rustenburg was among the many offers made by various companies and individuals.

He also made an appeal to local residents and landowners to comment on the gazetted Expropriation Bill before it is turned into law. “This debate presents an opportunity for a new, reinvigorated drive for meaningful and sustainable land reform.”

Lamola said there was evidence that if expropriation was appropriately carried out, land reform would add to food security, agricultural productivity and employment.

Political Bureau