Langebaan residents come out in numbers to cast their vote

Langebaan might be a small coastal town on the West Coast, but residents sure made a big splash when they came out in droves to cast their vote on Election Day. Residents gathered at Seabreeze Hall where some stood for almost two hours to make their mark.

IOL spoke to a few voters to find out why they were out there and what voting meant to them. Crystalene Jafta, who brought a chair along in preparation for the long wait, said that she came out to vote because she wants things to “go right in South Africa.” “There’s lots of stealing of money. The country is going downwards and I want to live in a country where it’s safe,” said Jafta.

Langebaan resident Crystalene Jafta. Picture: Gerry Cupido / IOL Thomas Maruma, who is from Northern Cape, said that it’s important for people to vote for the right party to ensure good service. “I think we have a great country and a great future and if we make the right decisions, we’re going to go forward,” said Johan Hanekom. Rhoda Mitchell believes that her vote will make a change. “I’m here to make a change. To make it a better South Africa again like it used to be.”

“I’m out here to vote for a country that I love and to keep hope alive” said Marisa. She adds that she wants things to get better in the country so that there is a better future for her child. Marisa wants a better future for her child. Picture: Gerry Cupido / IOL Even though there were hundreds out casting their vote, it was clear that there were not that many young people.

We did, however, manage to talk to Ethan who was a first-time voter. First-time voter Ethan. Picture: Gerry Cupido / IOL “I am voting because it’s my civic duty and there needs to be change,” said the young man. Another young voter, Kira, said that the only reason she was voting was because her parents forced her to be there.