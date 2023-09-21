Last cleansing ceremony over Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi done, paving way for King Misuzulu to appoint new traditional prime minister

King Misuzulu kaZwethini is set to appoint his new traditional prime minister to replace Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who was buried over the weekend. This is after, on Wednesday, the last cleansing ceremony was conducted.

That was when all Amakhosi (Chiefs) visited KwaPhindangene, the home of Buthelezi in Ulundi, to undergo a cleansing ceremony. Their cleansing ceremony followed that of King Misuzulu, which was conducted on Monday, paving the way for him to continue with his duties. King Misuzulu was not able to attend Buthelezi’s burial, as Zulu kings don’t attend funerals, even of their own children, because they believe that they bring bad luck.

The announcement of the new traditional prime minister is set to take place on Saturday in KwaDukuza (Stanger), just outside Durban, during the annual commemoration of Shaka's Day. The day is held to commemorate the life and times of King Shaka, the founding King of the Zulu nation in 1816, after forcefully taking over the throne following the death of his father, King Senzangakhona. It was during the same event that the departed Buthelezi was appointed by King Bhekuzulu to take the position in 1954, replacing his father, Inkosi Mathole Buthelezi.

Despite the mounting speculation that the Zulu king has made his choice and the candidate would be, royal spokesperson Prince Simphiwe Zulu said there is no decision yet. "Yes, there are people who seem to wish that the King should announce the new prime minister on the day, but I can say that there is no official confirmation that will happen on the day. “Equally, the King has not appointed anyone to that position; all the names being touted are merely speculations,” he told IOL when asked about the matter.