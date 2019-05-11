Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/AfricanNewsAgency (ANA)

Durban - KZN political parties on Saturday were waiting for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to explain a glitch that saw four voting stations in Mhlathuze having to recount well after the results have been fed into the system publicly displaying the results. According to Vusi Khoza of the Economic Freedom Fighters in KZN, an IEC official mixed provincial results with national ones and someone picked up the mistake and they had to conduct an urgent recount.

"We are waiting for them to explain this because we don't have full information for now on what exactly made the official to mix the results. What we are sure of is that the recount was done in four stations," Khoza said.

However, Thabani Ngwira, the spokesperson of the IEC in the province said it was a mere reconciliation process.

"It was not a recount but a reconciling process," Ngwira said briefly.

Edward Mngadi, party liaison committee of the IFP said while they are not aware of the Mhlathuze incident, but are aware of several recounts in the eThekwini region. He said most of them deal with issues like spoiled votes and cases where a voter wrote his or her name on the ballot paper.

The official results and seats allocation in the KZN legislature of 80 members will be announced shortly and parties have started gathering at the results centre to hear the announcement.

Political Bureau