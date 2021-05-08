LATEST:Prince Misuzulu, new Zulu king, back under heavy security

By Sihle Mavuso

Nongoma - Merely hours after he was whisked out of Kwakhangelamankengane palace after his ascension to the throne, Prince Misuzulu, the new king of the Zulu nation, is back in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was not clear when he came back, but his convoy which was used to whisk him out of the palace on Friday evening was seen parked in front of the main house within the compound.

The chaos on Friday erupted after the reading of the will of the late Queen Regent, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu that said he must take over as the new king. A disputed royal family member, Prince Thokozani Zulu (also known as a Msweli) stood up to object, throwing the meeting into turmoil.

Sensing danger and in Hollywood style, brandishing high-calibre firearms, the alert close protection team of the new king, which included Siswati speaking personnel who are believed to be from the monarch of eSwatini, had to shield him out of the meeting and quickly remove him from the palace premises.

On Saturday afternoon, the new king’s convoy of about four cars was parked right in front of the main door of the main house in the palace and that was in apparent preparation of getting away should there be a threat. The head of the close protection unit of the new king kept constantly scanning the vicinity and he was restless.

A royal insider told Independent Media that a king does not run away from his kingdom and has to face those challenging his authority.

“He did not leave the country as widely reported in the media, he was within the (Zulu) kingdom. A king does not leave his people behind and go to hiding, but he has to face those challenging his rule head-on,” said the royal source.

Meanwhile, the EFF, the IFP and SACP in KZN have welcomed the appointment of the new King. However, the SACP said the skirmishes that ensued should be resolved as soon as possible because should it persist, there would be unintended casualties.

IOL