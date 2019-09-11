Justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the commission of inquiry into state capture. Photo: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Criminal justice and oversight institutions have been accused of dragging their feet in dealing with "high-profile" corruption cases.

It is believed that the public is beginning to lose faith in these systems, "which ultimately is yet another contributing factor to the social unrest in the country, where South Africans believe that justice only comes when matters are taken into their own hands", DA national spokesperson MPL Refiloe Nt’sekhe said on Wednesday.

"South Africa’s law enforcement agencies seem to have no appetite to take action against politicians who have been implicated in corruption and mismanagement – despite damning evidence against them at various commissions and in explosive investigative reports.

"With all the hard-hitting evidence already presented and in the public domain, the investigations and arrest of people implicated in State Capture and corruption would send a clear message to the public – that rogue elements have no place in our society.

"While the SAPS, the NPA and Parliament drag their feet in holding the politically connected few accountable – foreign investment dries up and economic growth stagnates due to perceptions that South Africa is lenient on corruption and maladministration, especially when those implicated are deemed to be high-profile politicians and business people.

"Over the past year alone, the Democratic Alliance has laid numerous criminal charges and complaints with the police and Parliament against various politically connected individuals.

"Hitherto, not a single of the cases brought against high-ranking officials and politicians has a docket, has been referred to the NPA for criminal prosecution or has an update given to the ethics committee in Parliament.

"The failure to act on these charges sends a clear message to the public that the 'New Dawn' is a farce.

"The truth is there has been no change in the ANC since the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as President . The Ramaphosa -administration simply is not serious about rooting out corruption and holding those involved to account.

"There has been much fanfare around taking corruption head-on with little to action taken, even in the face of strong evidence being presented.

"If we cannot guarantee that the people’s money and investment into the economy will not be squandered, we cannot forget about restoring public order and trust, and building a strong and inclusive economy that benefits all.

"The DA believes law enforcement agencies have all the evidence they need to investigate and prosecute those implicated in wrongdoing and to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."