Johannesburg - Law enforcement bodies comprising the police, intelligence and the military say they are prepared and ready for the EFF’s national shutdown on Monday. The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) said it was prepared for the protest action led by the EFF.

Government is urging companies to conduct their business as usual on Monday ahead of the EFF protest which aims to highlight the scourge of load shedding, unemployment, crime, gender-based violence, among a myriad of social issues in the country. Some sectors in society have condemned the EFF protest, while President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that security forces would protect businesses and citizens against anarchy and disturbance. The EFF is calling for Ramaphosa to resign.

NatJoints chairperson General Tebello Mosikilli told the media they were ready.“ There will be no national shutdown. We know of a planned protest. To say there will be a national shutdown is misleading,” said Mosikili during a media briefing on Friday. NatJoints, which consists of various government departments led by the SANDF, the State Security Agency (SSA) and the SAPS, held a briefing on their measures to mitigate risks ahead of Monday’s national shutdown protest.

Mosikili assured South Africans that various measures have been put in place by the security cluster to enable businesses and services to operate as normal, while also allowing for government and all modes of transport services to be accessible to members of the public. The respective ProvJoints have also already activated provincial multi-disciplinary deployments and operations as of Friday, to ensure that there is no ill-intended disruption of the plans of those who have to work, travel, or study, or perform any other business at any point during this semi-long weekend. Other measures also include the close monitoring of social media platforms in order to deal with any social media mobilisation that is currently unfolding.

“Incitement of violence through any platforms including social media, as well as the sharing of inflammatory messages, are criminal offences according to the Cyber Crimes Act, where social media users can actually be charged for intimidation and incitement to commit violence,” said Mosikili. Other places that will be prioritised by members deployed on the ground will include ports of entry, land, sea and air, to ensure the safety of travellers in and out of the country. “A word of caution to travellers that they might need to make provision for extra time factoring in security measures that will be in place to ensure the safety and security of everyone, including tourists.

“The NatJoints will not allow any barricading of national, provincial and municipal roads. Public violence, the burning of tyres and placing of rocks and debris to blockade roads, as well as looting, will not be allowed. The destruction of property, whether it be private or public property, as well as business and economic sites, is against the law.” Mosikili further appealed to the protest organisers to ensure that participants and their supporters abide by the law and that the laws of the country are observed and respected, with no related incidents of lawlessness taking place as the Constitution allows for a planned protest action to proceed peacefully and in an orderly manner at all times. “The NatJoints is working closely with our partners and stakeholders in the respective industries and sectors, have mobilised maximum resources to heighten police visibility with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crimes pre, during and post the planned protest action,” said Mosikili.