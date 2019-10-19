But analysts have warned that the election of either Helen Zille or Athol Trollip, who were considered front runners, would determine the direction of the DA.
The DA is holding the two-day federal council meeting in Johannesburg and this will culminate in the election of James Selfe’s successor.
Selfe has held the position for 20 years and former DA federal council chairperson Joe Seremane urged all candidates to unite the party.
Zille is contesting the position against Trollip, who is the former parliamentary leader of the DA, former deputy chief whip Mike Waters and deputy federal council chairperson Thomas Walters.